Left Menu

Rugby-Tupou injury scare for Wallabies ahead of Fiji clash

The win over Georgia snapped a five-match losing streak for the twice world champions this year and the mood in the camp was clearly upbeat. Fiji showed in their narrow loss against Wales on Sunday that they are a side that needs to be taken very seriously and Ryles said the Wallabies were focusing a lot on defence this week.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2023 00:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 00:34 IST
Rugby-Tupou injury scare for Wallabies ahead of Fiji clash

Australia prop Taniela Tupou missed training on Wednesday due to a hamstring issue in a potential blow for the resurgent Wallabies a few days out from their second World Cup match against Fiji.

Tupou was outstanding in Australia's 35-15 Pool C win over a physical Georgia side last weekend and would be a big loss for Sunday's match against the even more robust Pacific islanders. "Taniela's sidelined, he's got a bit of a hamstring complaint, but we're just going to monitor him and then we'll just see how he goes over the next couple of days," assistant coach Jason Ryles.

"He didn't train today but that's not unusual for Taniela, don't worry." Experienced loosehead James Slipper was also running through his own programme as he continues to recover from a foot injury that ruled him out of Australia's opener at the Stade de France.

"I think he's certainly in the picture, but we're not exactly sure how that's going to pan out, whether it's this week or next week," said Ryles. The win over Georgia snapped a five-match losing streak for the twice world champions this year and the mood in the camp was clearly upbeat.

Fiji showed in their narrow loss against Wales on Sunday that they are a side that needs to be taken very seriously and Ryles said the Wallabies were focusing a lot on defence this week. If the Wales match is anything to go by, openside flanker Tom Hooper will have to get through a lot of tackling on Sunday and he said he had noted a marked improvement in the Fijians this year.

"They were always a team you sort of had to keep two scores on just in case they pulled something out of their clacker and went the full field," he said. "But now, you saw on the weekend, it wasn't just miracle balls, it wasn't Hail Marys, it was really grafting and making those nice line breaks, consolidating that ball and then going on again.

"So they're a smart footy team now and they've got big athletes. So we're going to have to nullify that and defend really well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023