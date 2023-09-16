Left Menu

Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of Sri Lanka's Asia Cup title clash against India

He sustained an injury in his right hamstring during the Super Four clash against Pakistan.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 13:26 IST
Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of Sri Lanka's Asia Cup title clash against India
Maheesh Theekshana. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana will not be available to play in his side's Asia Cup final clash against India on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. As per the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), he sustained an injury in his right hamstring during the Super Four clash against Pakistan.

"Maheesh Theekshana, who strained his right hamstring during the game against Pakistan, will not be available for the finals," said a statement from ACC. A scan was done and confirmed the muscle injury.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) selectors have brought in Sahan Arachchige into the squad in place of Theekshana. Theekshana will return to the High-Performance Center to commence rehabilitation work.

Theekshana was one of the leading performers of Sri Lanka in this edition of the Asia Cup, taking eight wickets in five matches at an average of 29.12 with the best bowling figures of 3/69. He is the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. With the bat also, he has contributed 32 runs in three innings, with the best score of 28. Sahan Arachchige, brought into the squad has represented SL in one ODI, scoring 57 runs and taking a wicket. He is a top-order batter who can also bowl right-arm off-break like Theekshana.

India will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup at Colombo on Sunday. India is eyeing its eighth title while SL will be aiming for their seventh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023