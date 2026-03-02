Sri Lanka's Fuel Fears: Long Queues Amidst Global Tensions

Sri Lanka is witnessing long queues at fuel stations as tensions in Iran fuel fears of potential oil shortages. This comes at a time when the country is striving to overcome a financial crisis exacerbated by a previous currency shortfall.

The panic, despite government assurances of sufficient reserves, is reminiscent of the 2022 crisis that led to mass protests and political upheaval. Fuel buyers continue to line up anxiously, driven by the involvement of the U.S. and Israel's actions on Iran.

Authorities, including the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, have stressed that current supplies are adequate, with imports lined up to sustain demand. Meanwhile, police crack down on hoarding practices to ensure fair distribution. Lanka IOC and Sinopec are also committed to maintaining supply stability during these distressing times.

