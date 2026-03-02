Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Fuel Fears: Long Queues Amidst Global Tensions

Long queues for fuel have formed in Sri Lanka as escalating tensions in Iran spark fears of shortages. Despite assurances of sufficient supplies, panic buying prevails. The country, still recovering from a financial crisis and past fuel scarcities, is cautiously managing reserves and imports to meet demand.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sri Lanka is witnessing long queues at fuel stations as tensions in Iran fuel fears of potential oil shortages. This comes at a time when the country is striving to overcome a financial crisis exacerbated by a previous currency shortfall.

The panic, despite government assurances of sufficient reserves, is reminiscent of the 2022 crisis that led to mass protests and political upheaval. Fuel buyers continue to line up anxiously, driven by the involvement of the U.S. and Israel's actions on Iran.

Authorities, including the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, have stressed that current supplies are adequate, with imports lined up to sustain demand. Meanwhile, police crack down on hoarding practices to ensure fair distribution. Lanka IOC and Sinopec are also committed to maintaining supply stability during these distressing times.

