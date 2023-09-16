Left Menu

Asia Cup final: Washington called up as cover for injured Axar Patel

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 16-09-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 13:33 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Washington Sundar has been called up as a cover for the injured Axar Patel for the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Axar sustained several injuries during India's six-run loss to Bangladesh in their last Super Four match on Friday.

The extent of Axar's injuries is currently unknown and hence bowling all-rounder Washington, who was part of India's Asian Games squad, has been called up as a precautionary measure.

''Axar is currently suffering from multiple injuries. He has hurt his little finger, got hit on forearm by a throw from deep and most importantly has developed a hamstring niggle. So Washington has been called,'' a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

More than the swelling on his forearm, it is Axar's hamstring issue which will keep the Indian team management worried with just three weeks to go for the World Cup.

Washington, who bowls off-spin, last played an ODI at home against New Zealand in January this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

