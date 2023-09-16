Motor racing-Sainz on pole in Singapore with Red Bull out of the top 10

Carlos Sainz put Ferrari on pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on a shocking Saturday for Red Bull who had runaway championship leader Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez qualify outside the top 10.

George Russell put in a late flyer to join Sainz on the front row, with the Mercedes driver splitting the Ferraris as Charles Leclerc qualified third with McLaren's Lando Norris fourth.

The pole was a second in a row for Ferrari and Sainz. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)

