Motor racing-Sainz on pole in Singapore with Red Bull out of the top 10
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 16-09-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 20:09 IST
Carlos Sainz put Ferrari on pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on a shocking Saturday for Red Bull who had runaway championship leader Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez qualify outside the top 10.
George Russell put in a late flyer to join Sainz on the front row, with the Mercedes driver splitting the Ferraris as Charles Leclerc qualified third with McLaren's Lando Norris fourth.
The pole was a second in a row for Ferrari and Sainz. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)
