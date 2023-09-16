Mohamed Salah scripts history, reaches Steven Gerrard's untouched record

Liverpool's star winger Mohamed Salah on Saturday became only the second player in the club's history to reach 200 Premier League goal involvements after Steven Gerrard. Gerrard has registered 120 goals and 92 assists throughout his decorated career and after the Wolves game Salah has 139 goals and 63 assists for the Merseyside club.

The Egyptian King also set an all-time record for assists by an African player. He set up two goals out of three in Liverpool's dramatic 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium. His two assists were enough to take his tally to 63 and get past the previous record holder Riyad Mahrez according to Goal.com.

Salah has provided 62 assists for Liverpool and his single assist came during his time with Chelsea. This wasn't the only record Salah managed to break during his outing with Liverpool. With this performance he also became the first Liverpool player in Premier League history to assist a goal in five successive away games, and also the fourth Premier League player to assist in five straight games.

Coming to the game, Wolves kicked off the first half on a dominant foot leaving Liverpool staggered for the majority of the first half. They broke through the midfield with strong possession play and won back the ball on every single opportunity.

Wolves got rewarded for their hardwork in the opening 10 minutes as Pedro Neto ran through Liverpool's defence and found Hwang Hee-chan with a pinpoint pass who made no mistake to break the stalemate. Wolves dominated the rest of the half creating goal-scoring opportunities but failing to capitalise on it.

Matheus Cunha had an open goal staring at his face following a wonder run from Neto but failed to time his jump and missed the golden opportunity. Liverpool made a strong comeback in the second half with Salah doing most of the work and finding Cody Gakpo to find the net with ease and bring parity to the game.

The Reds grew in confidence, carrying the attacking threat straight to Wolves. Salah once again drove straight at the defence and found Andrew Robertson with a cut-back pass who tucked it home from close range. Hugo Bueno's own goal in the extended time rubbed salt in the wounds of the Wolves as the game ended with the scoreline reading 3-1 in favour of Liverpool. (ANI)

