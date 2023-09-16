Left Menu

Asian Games: Akash Deep replaces Shivam Mavi in men's squad; Pooja Vastrakar added to women's team

"Mavi is suffering from a back injury and is ruled out of the tournament. The men’s cricket competition will take place from September 28 to October 8 in a T20 format," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement. 

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 23:01 IST
Pooja Vastrakar (Photo: Pooja Vastrakar/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meanwhile, the Women's Selection Committee named Pooja Vastrakar, who was earlier a part of the standby list of players, as a replacement for Anjali Sarvani at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. Sarvani, a left-arm pacer, suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of the event, which will be held from 19th September to 8th October 2023 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The women's cricket competition will take place from 19th-28th September 2023 in a T20 format.

Meanwhile, the Women's Selection Committee named Pooja Vastrakar, who was earlier a part of the standby list of players, as a replacement for Anjali Sarvani at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. Sarvani, a left-arm pacer, suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of the event, which will be held from 19th September to 8th October 2023 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The women's cricket competition will take place from 19th-28th September 2023 in a T20 format.

Team India (Senior Women) squad for 19th Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy and Pooja Vastrakar. Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana and Saika Ishaque.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk) and Akash Deep. Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudarsan. (ANI)

