Alex de Minaur, Thanasi Kokkinakis help Australia reach Davis Cup final 8

Victories in singles by Alex de Minaur and Thanasi Kokkinakis helped Australia to a win against Switzerland in a Davis Cup Finals Group Stage tie on Saturday in Manchester. But it was not until the doubles duo of Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell achieved a 3-0 Aussie sweep, securing its place in the Davis Cup Final 8.

Kokkinakis led the way for Australia as he clinched a 6-3, 7-5 win against Dominic Stricker before De Minaur claimed the tie with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph against Marc-Andrea Huesler. Kokkinakis slammed 16 aces but still faced six break points against Stricker. On course to winning in straight sets, he was able to hold off five break points while cashing in on three of his own.

De Minaur was a threat, especially with his returns, as he created 11 break-point chances and cashed in on 3 of them. He also limited Huesler to just five winners off the racquet. In more joy for the Aussies, Ebden and Purcell defeated Huesler and Stricker 6-2, 6-4 in the decisive rubber. With the outcome, Australia was assured a top-two finish in Group B and a spot in the Malaga, Spain, knockout rounds this November.

Group B hosts Great Britain (2-0) will meet France (1-1) on Sunday in what will be a winner-takes-all tie, with the victor joining Australia in the Davis Cup Final 8. The Davis Cup Final 8 already features the Czech Republic and Serbia, and the result of their match on Saturday decided which nation would proceed as the winner from Group C. Both had leads of 2-0 going into the match in Valencia.

Jakub Mensik gave the Czechs the early advantage against Dusan Lajovic, winning 6-3, 6-2. Jiri Lehecka then defeated Laslo Djere, 7-6(7), 7-5, to decisively turn the tie in favour of the Czechs. (ANI)

