Anurag Thakur,  Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulate Team India for Asia Cup victory  

Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Team India for winning the Asia Cup title for the eighth time. 

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 21:06 IST
Team India (Photo: ICC/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Team India for winning the Asia Cup title for the eighth time. After speedster Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell decimated Sri Lanka, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's fifty-run partnership helped India lift the Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

"Many congratulations to the Indian team for winning the Asia Cup," Thakur told ANI. Leading the India fast bowling effort, Siraj ran through the Sri Lanka top-order in a dazzling performance in the summit clash. It just took a little more than two hours for India to win their 8th Asia Cup title in style. Men in Blue lifted the Asia Cup trophy after five years.

"It is a moment of pride for every citizen of the country. A historic moment for us. A moment filled with excitement. I congratulate the entire Indian team that they provided this moment to us," Dhami told ANI. Siraj bowled a dream spell against Sri Lanka. The hosts were bowled out for 50 runs in just 15.2 overs, predominantly due to his performance.  He claimed six wickets in seven overs.

India chased down the target in 37 balls and won by 10 wickets. This is the largest victory for India, by the number of balls remaining in the innings and also the biggest defeat for Sri Lanka. India continue to be the most successful team in the tournament.  (ANI)

