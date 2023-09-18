Left Menu

Rugby-Italy make four changes for Uruguay clash in Nice

Italy will bring in Lorenzo Pani, Alessandro Garbisi, Niccolo Cannone and Marco Riccioni for the Rugby World Cup Pool A clash against Uruguay at the Stade de Nice on Thursday, making four changes from their opening 52-8 win over Namibia.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 15:58 IST
Rugby-Italy make four changes for Uruguay clash in Nice
Representative image

Italy will bring in Lorenzo Pani, Alessandro Garbisi, Niccolo Cannone and Marco Riccioni for the Rugby World Cup Pool A clash against Uruguay at the Stade de Nice on Thursday, making four changes from their opening 52-8 win over Namibia. Coach Kieran Crowley has moved Ange Capuozzo to fullback, with Pani coming in on the wing, and Tommaso Allan at flyhalf to face a Uruguay side which impressed in their 27-12 loss against France.

The two Garbisi brothers start, with Alessandro taking over from Stephen Varney at scrumhalf. The Cannone brothers also make the side, with Niccolo replacing lock Dino Lamb. Prop Riccioni comes in for Simone Ferrari, while back row Sebastian Negri will make his 50th appearance for Italy.

Hosts France, New Zealand and Namibia are the other teams in Pool A. Italy team: 15-Ange Capuozzo, 14-Lorenzo Pani, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Paolo Garbisi, 11-Montanna Ioane, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Alessandro Garbisi, 8-Lorenzo Cannone, 7-Michele Lamaro (captain), 6-Sebastian Negri, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3-Marco Riccioni, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Luca Bigi, 17-Federico Zani, 18-Pietro Ceccarelli, 19-Dino Lamb, 20-Manuel Zuliani, 21-Giovanni Pettinelli, 22-Alessandro Fusco, 23-Paolo Odogwu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023