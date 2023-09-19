Tammy Beaumont signs deal with Melbourne Renegades for WBBL nine

England batter Tammy Beaumont has signed with Melbourne Renegades for the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season nine, the club said on Tuesday. "The in-form opener committed to the club following the inaugural WBBL Overseas Draft, under the direct nomination rule," it said.

Beaumont, 32, is one of England’s most decorated players having represented her country in 106 ODIs, 99 T20Is and eight Test matches. She led Welsh Fire in The Hundred last month and was the competition’s second-highest run-scorer, with 290 runs at a strike rate above 150 – including a top score of 118 off just 61 deliveries.'

In 99 T20Is for England, she has scored 1,721 runs at an average of 23.90 and a strike rate of 108.37. Beaumont joins West Indies captain Hayley Matthews and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur as the Renegades’ international signings.

"I am excited to be returning to the Big Bash this summer and to be back in red with the Renegades. Melbourne’s a great place to play cricket and there’s some familiar faces still at the club who I am looking forward to playing alongside again," Beaumont said. "It looks like a strong squad on paper, and with the additions of Hayley and Harmanpreet at the Draft, hopefully we can be there at the business end of the season," she added.

Beaumont has 68 WBBL matches to her name, having previously represented the Renegades in WBBL five alongside stints with the Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers. She is one of just eight women to have scored a Test double-century, in this year’s Ashes series. She also has nine ODI centuries and one T20I century to her name. "Tammy has a wealth of experience, is in great form with the bat and will be a fantastic addition to our group this season," Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten, said.

"Before the Draft, we set out to bolster our batting line-up in particular, so to have Hayley, Harmanpreet and Tammy on board for WBBL nine certainly achieves that goal," he added. The Renegades will begin their WBBL nine campaign on October 20 against the Brisbane Heat.

WBBL|09 Squad (so far): Sophie Molineux (c), Tammy Beaumont (ENG), Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ella Hayward, Ellie Falconer, Harmanpreet Kaur (IND), Hayley Matthews (WI), Georgia Prestwidge, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb. (ANI)

