Left Menu

Rugby-Argentina grind out 19-10 win over Samoa

Fullback Emiliano Boffelli scored 16 points in a man-of-the-match performance as Argentina got their World Cup campaign back on track with a hardfought 19-10 victory over a committed Samoa on Friday. Boffelli scored an early try and converted four of five kicks from the tee to get the Pumas back to winning ways after the disappointment of their 27-10 loss to 14-man England in their Pool D opener.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 23:22 IST
Rugby-Argentina grind out 19-10 win over Samoa

Fullback Emiliano Boffelli scored 16 points in a man-of-the-match performance as Argentina got their World Cup campaign back on track with a hardfought 19-10 victory over a committed Samoa on Friday.

Boffelli scored an early try and converted four of five kicks from the tee to get the Pumas back to winning ways after the disappointment of their 27-10 loss to 14-man England in their Pool D opener. England lead the pool with nine points from two games, four points ahead of Samoa, who beat Chile 43-10 in their opener, and third-placed Japan with Argentina in fourth place on four points.

Samoa managed just one penalty kick from former Wallabies flyhalf Christian Leali'ifano until replacement hooker Sama Malolo barged his way over the line for his third try of the tournament five minutes from time. That set up a frenetic finale but Nicolas Sanchez, coming off the bench to win his 99th cap for Argentina, lashed over a final penalty from just inside the Samoa half to make the game safe.

After hot and humid conditions for the first two World Cup matches in Saint Etienne, autumn arrived on Friday with rain making for greasy conditions and a scrappy arm-wrestle of a contest between two physical teams. Samoa made a calamitous start in the opening minute when fullback Duncan Paia'aua was shown a yellow card for taking out an Argentine in the air, presenting the Pumas with a chance to get some early points on the board.

Argentina struggled to convert territory into scores against England but had no problems in the ninth minute, cleverly stretching the undermanned Samoan defence to give Emiliano Boffelli space to cross the line out wide. The fullback converted his own try and added a 45-metre penalty in the 24th minute with Leali'ifano, two days shy of his 36th birthday, finally getting Samoa on the board with a three-pointer of his own four minutes later.

Boffelli chipped over another penalty, however, and the Argentina pack did well to hold out the Samoan eight from two five-metre scrums just before the break to go in at halftime with a 13-3 lead. Argentina laid siege to the Samoan try line at the start of the second half and finally came away with some points when Boffelli kicked his third penalty in the 53rd minute.

Samoa had created little but almost produced a try of the highest quality on the hour mark when Alai D'Angelo Leuila poked a lovely grubber in behind the defence for Tumua Manu to chase. Boffelli beat him to it, however, and the Pumas forwards got back to help him retain possession with Samoa threatening to steal the ball just under the posts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023