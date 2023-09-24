Asian Games Schedule on Sunday, September 24 SHOOTING 10m Air Rifle Women's event - Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Phase 1 - Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu CRICKET Women's semifinal - India vs Bangladesh WUSHU Men's Changquan Final- Anjul Namdeo, Suraj Singh Men's 56Kg 1/8 Final - Sunil Singh FENCING Men's Foil Individual - Dev Men's Foil Individual - Bibish Kathiresan Women's Épée Individual - Taniksha Khatri Women's Épée Individual - Ena Arora ROWING Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final A - Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh Men's Double Sculls Final A - Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh Women's Four Final A - Aswathi, Mrunmayee, Priya Devi, Rukmani Men's Pair Final A - Babu Lal, Ram Lekh Men's Eight Final A - Neeraj, Naresh, Neetish, Charanjeet, Jaswinder, Bheem, Punit, Ashish, Dhananjay Uttam TABLE TENNIS Women's team Round of 16 - India vs Thailand Men's team Round of 16 - India vs Kazakhstan Women's team Quarterfinal (subject to qualification) Men's team Quarterfinal (subject to qualification) ESPORTS EA SPORTS FC ONLINE Round of 32 - Charan Jot Singh, Karman Singh EA SPORTS FC ONLINE Losers bracket/Winners bracket (depending on Indian performance in previous round) SWIMMING Men's 100m Freestyle Heats - Tanish George, Anand AS Men's 100m Backstroke Heats - Utkarsh Patil, Srihari Nataraj Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats - Janhvi C, Maana Patil, Shivangi Sharma, Dhinidhi Desinghu Men's 100m Freestyle Final - Tanish George, Anand AS (subject to qualification) Men's 100m Backstroke Final - Utkarsh Patil, Srihar Nataraj (subject to qualification) Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats-Janhvi C, Maana Patil, Shivangi Sharma, Dhinidhi Desinghu (subject to qualification) SAILING Men's Kite - IKA Formula Kite: Chitresh Tatha Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan Mixed Dinghy - 470: Sudhanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara Women's Windsurfer - RS-X: Ishwariya Ganesh Men's Windsurfer - RS-X: Eabad Ali Women's Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4: Neha Thakur Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu Men's Skiff - 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar Boy's Dinghy - ILCA4: Adhvait Menon HOCKEY Men's Pool A - India vs Uzbekistan TENNIS Men's Doubles Round of 32 - Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni vs Abhishek Bastola/Pradip Khadka (Nepal) Men's Singles Round of 32 - Sumit Nagal vs Ho Tin Marco Leung (Macau, China) RUGBY SEVENS Women's Pool F - India vs Hong Kong, China Women's Pool F - India vs Japan BOXING Women's 54kg Round 16- Preeti vs Silina Alhasanat (Jordan) Women's 50kg Round 32- Nikhat Zareen vs Nguyen Thi Tam (Vietnam) VOLLEYBALL Men's Volleyball Classification 1st-6th - India vs Japan CHESS Men's and Women's Individual Round 1 Men's and Women's Round 2 FOOTBALL Women's Group B - India vs Thailand Men's Group A - India vs Myanmar.

