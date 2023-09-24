Asian Games schedule
- Country:
- India
Asian Games Schedule on Sunday, September 24 SHOOTING 10m Air Rifle Women's event - Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Phase 1 - Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu CRICKET Women's semifinal - India vs Bangladesh WUSHU Men's Changquan Final- Anjul Namdeo, Suraj Singh Men's 56Kg 1/8 Final - Sunil Singh FENCING Men's Foil Individual - Dev Men's Foil Individual - Bibish Kathiresan Women's Épée Individual - Taniksha Khatri Women's Épée Individual - Ena Arora ROWING Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final A - Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh Men's Double Sculls Final A - Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh Women's Four Final A - Aswathi, Mrunmayee, Priya Devi, Rukmani Men's Pair Final A - Babu Lal, Ram Lekh Men's Eight Final A - Neeraj, Naresh, Neetish, Charanjeet, Jaswinder, Bheem, Punit, Ashish, Dhananjay Uttam TABLE TENNIS Women's team Round of 16 - India vs Thailand Men's team Round of 16 - India vs Kazakhstan Women's team Quarterfinal (subject to qualification) Men's team Quarterfinal (subject to qualification) ESPORTS EA SPORTS FC ONLINE Round of 32 - Charan Jot Singh, Karman Singh EA SPORTS FC ONLINE Losers bracket/Winners bracket (depending on Indian performance in previous round) SWIMMING Men's 100m Freestyle Heats - Tanish George, Anand AS Men's 100m Backstroke Heats - Utkarsh Patil, Srihari Nataraj Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats - Janhvi C, Maana Patil, Shivangi Sharma, Dhinidhi Desinghu Men's 100m Freestyle Final - Tanish George, Anand AS (subject to qualification) Men's 100m Backstroke Final - Utkarsh Patil, Srihar Nataraj (subject to qualification) Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats-Janhvi C, Maana Patil, Shivangi Sharma, Dhinidhi Desinghu (subject to qualification) SAILING Men's Kite - IKA Formula Kite: Chitresh Tatha Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan Mixed Dinghy - 470: Sudhanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara Women's Windsurfer - RS-X: Ishwariya Ganesh Men's Windsurfer - RS-X: Eabad Ali Women's Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4: Neha Thakur Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu Men's Skiff - 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar Boy's Dinghy - ILCA4: Adhvait Menon HOCKEY Men's Pool A - India vs Uzbekistan TENNIS Men's Doubles Round of 32 - Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni vs Abhishek Bastola/Pradip Khadka (Nepal) Men's Singles Round of 32 - Sumit Nagal vs Ho Tin Marco Leung (Macau, China) RUGBY SEVENS Women's Pool F - India vs Hong Kong, China Women's Pool F - India vs Japan BOXING Women's 54kg Round 16- Preeti vs Silina Alhasanat (Jordan) Women's 50kg Round 32- Nikhat Zareen vs Nguyen Thi Tam (Vietnam) VOLLEYBALL Men's Volleyball Classification 1st-6th - India vs Japan CHESS Men's and Women's Individual Round 1 Men's and Women's Round 2 FOOTBALL Women's Group B - India vs Thailand Men's Group A - India vs Myanmar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kazakhstan Women's
- Backstroke Heats - Utkarsh Patil
- Anish
- Mixed Multihull - Nacra
- Nikhat Zareen
- Freestyle Final - Tanish
- Indian
- Abhishek Bastola/Pradip Khadka Nepal Men's Singles Round
- Final
- Vietnam
- China Women's Pool F - India
- Myanmar
- Anand AS
- Naresh
- Thailand Men's Group A - India
- KC Ganapathy
- Rukmani Men's Pair Final A - Babu Lal
- Men's
- Women's Individual Round 1 Men's
- Saketh Myneni
ALSO READ
Tropical Maldives heads to polls closely watched by India and China
Maldivians vote for president in a virtual geopolitical race between India and China
Only China can explain Xi's absence from G20 summit, US official says
In cat and mouse game, Philippines resupplies troops in South China Sea atoll
Italian PM Meloni, China's Li Qiang discuss closer ties at G20 summit