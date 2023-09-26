Left Menu

Rugby-Romania and Georgia forced into squad changes at World Cup 

Romania coach Eugen Apjok had lost three players from his original squad before the tournament and officials confirmed on Tuesday they will be without utility back Gabriel Pop (rib muscle) and centres Taylor Gontineac and Hinckley Vaovasa, both with shoulder injuries. Luca Nichitean, Mihai Graure and Alexandru Bucur joined the squad ahead of their meeting with Scotland in Lille on Saturday.

Romania have disappointed in the competition, conceding 158 points and scoring eight.

Luca Nichitean, Mihai Graure and Alexandru Bucur joined the squad ahead of their meeting with Scotland in Lille on Saturday. Romania have disappointed in the competition, conceding 158 points and scoring eight.

Injured Georgia back rower Beka Gorgadze has been replaced by Otari Giorgadze. They still have an outside chance of making the quarter-finals and play Fiji on Saturday. They need to win that game and beat Wales on Oct. 7 to have a chance of a knockout place.

