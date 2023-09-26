Left Menu

Cricket-NZ's Southee cleared for World Cup after thumb surgery, aiming to play opener

"Tim Southee's been cleared to join the Black Caps in India later this week as he continues to progress his recovery from surgery on his fractured right thumb," NZC said in a statement. "The 34-year-old senior paceman will depart to the ICC Cricket World Cup on Saturday with an aim of being available for the Black Caps opening game of the tournament against England.

26-09-2023
Tim Southee will be part of New Zealand's squad at next month's World Cup after progressing in his recovery from a thumb injury, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Tuesday, adding that Kyle Jamieson would travel to India as a "contingency". Fast bowler Southee dislocated and fractured his thumb attempting to take a catch in a one-day international against England earlier this month. He had surgery on Thursday.

New Zealand will face defending champions England in their opening game at the 50-overs World Cup in India. "Tim Southee's been cleared to join the Black Caps in India later this week as he continues to progress his recovery from surgery on his fractured right thumb," NZC said in a statement.

"The 34-year-old senior paceman will depart to the ICC Cricket World Cup on Saturday with an aim of being available for the Black Caps opening game of the tournament against England. "As a contingency, pace-bowler Kyle Jamieson will also join the World Cup squad in India this week to train ... Jamieson will not officially be part of the World Cup squad and therefore not available to play in any of the warm-up matches..."

On Thursday, a second-string New Zealand side emerged victorious in a three-match ODI series in Bangladesh.

