Tim Southee continues recovery, will join New Zealand 2023 ODI WC squad

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee will be joining New Zealand's upcoming ODI World Cup squad as the player continues to recover after surgery for his fractured right thumb, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Southee dislocated the finger while attempting a catch during New Zealand's fourth and final ODI against England at Lord's earlier this month. He subsequently went through surgery, and will now fly to India to take part in the ODI World Cup 2023.

If the 34-year-old manages to recover in time, it will mark Southee's fourth ODI World Cup appearance having been part of it in 2011, 2015 and 2019. Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson will also link up with the New Zealand squad as well. He is not a part of the 15-member World Cup unit, officially, and therefore will not be available to take part in any of the warm-up matches.

The Kiwis already have injury concerns with their captain Kane Williamson recovering from a ruptured ACL that he suffered in last season's Indian Premier League (IPL). While he has been included in the New Zealand World Cup squad, it remains to be seen whether he is fit enough to line up with the team when the tournament gets underway. The second group of Kiwi players and support staff are set to depart to India from Christchurch on Wednesday, while a few players will join the squad from Bangladesh.

New Zealand will play two warm-up matches against Pakistan on September 29 in Hyderabad and South Africa on October 2 in Thiruvananthapuram. New Zealand will start their ODI World Cup 2023 journey against England in the inaugural game of the tournament on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

