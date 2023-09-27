Will sell offline tickets of ODI WC for the local fans: HPCA Secretary Avnish Parmar

Before the start of the ODI World Cup 2023 in India, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) secretary Avnish Parmar has said that the state cricket board will sell offline tickets of the matches for the local fans. While speaking at a press conference, Parmar said that many changes have been made in the Dharamshala stadium before the start of the upcoming World Cup to give the fans a world-class experience.

The HPCA secretary said that a new drainage system has been installed in the stadium that will help the matches to start even after 15-20 mm of rain. He added that new LED lights have also been installed. When asked about the capacity of the stadium, Parmar said that it is still the same but the stands have been renovated.

He confirmed that the HPCA will soon install counters to sell offline for the local fans in the state. "Before the start of the ODI World Cup 2023, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association made some changes in the stadium, we have made a subway system in the stadium which will help the matches to start even after 15-20 mm rain. We installed new LED lights. Many other works are also going on in the stadium to give the fans a world-class experience. The capacity of the stadium is still the same but we have renovated the stands on the ground. On September 27 the ODI World Cup trophy is coming to the state and will be kept at Dharamshala. 10 days before the start of the ODI World Cup match in Dharamshala we will install counters to sell offline tickets for the local fans," Avnish Parmar said in a press conference.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala will host five matches of the 2023 ODI World Cup including India's clash against New Zealand. The scenic Dharamshala International Cricket Stadium, with the Dhauladhar ranges forming its backdrop will host five matches in the World Cup, including one featuring hosts India agaiant New Zealand on Octorber 22.

The five matches in Dharamshala are October 7: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan.

October 10: England vs Bangladesh. October 17: South Africa vs Netherlands.

October 22: India vs New Zealand. October 28: Australia vs New Zealand.

Dharamshala stadium was built in 2003 by Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, then headed by Anurag Thakur, who is presently the Union Sports minister. Pakistan was the first international side to have played at the Dharamshala Stadium. The Pakistan team led by Inzamam Ul Haq had played a three-day game against Board President XI in March 2005. (ANI)

