Left Menu

Rugby-Uruguay stage second-half rally to beat Namibia 36-26

Fullback Baltazar Amaya scored two tries as Uruguay overturned a halftime deficit to defeat ill-disciplined Namibia 36-26 for a bonus-point victory in Lyon on Wednesday and send the African side home from another Rugby World Cup without a win.

Reuters | Lyon | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 23:12 IST
Rugby-Uruguay stage second-half rally to beat Namibia 36-26
  • Country:
  • France

Fullback Baltazar Amaya scored two tries as Uruguay overturned a halftime deficit to defeat ill-disciplined Namibia 36-26 for a bonus-point victory in Lyon on Wednesday and send the African side home from another Rugby World Cup without a win. Namibia led 20-12 at the break after scoring tries through wingers Gerswin Mouton and JC Greyling in the opening 11 minutes, but having played four games in 19 days, the most punishing schedule of any team in the tournament, they could not sustain the challenge.

Uruguay looked lively throughout the Pool A clash and scored tries through hooker German Kessler, scrumhalf Santiago Arata and winger Bautista Basso as they claimed a fourth World Cup victory in their history with a game against New Zealand to come on Oct. 5. Second-half yellow cards for prop Johan Coetzee and captain Tjiuee Uanivi, and a red for replacement front row Desiderius Sethie, sealed Namibia’s fate as their record World Cup losing streak stretched to 26 matches.

Uruguay also received a yellow card for flanker Eric Dosantos as the tackle technique of both sides was exposed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023