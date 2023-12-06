Left Menu

Khawaja urges selectors to pick Warner's replacement on class not form

Australia Test batter Usman Khawaja has urged the national selectors to look for class over form when they choose his next opening partner after David Warner quits the longest format next month.Warner is set to play his last Test at his home ground in Sydney against Pakistan in the final game of the three-match series starting January 3.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 06-12-2023 10:33 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 10:30 IST
Khawaja urges selectors to pick Warner's replacement on class not form
Usman Khawaja Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia Test batter Usman Khawaja has urged the national selectors to look for class over form when they choose his next opening partner after David Warner quits the longest format next month.

Warner is set to play his last Test at his home ground in Sydney against Pakistan in the final game of the three-match series starting January 3. Khawaja isn't too concerned about his next partner but urged the selectors to pick the right player who can flourish and succeed at the international level. ''To be honest, it (who my next opening partner is) doesn't really matter to me, genuinely. Whoever the selectors are going to pick, they're going to pick because they think they're the best for the role,'' Khawaja told on SEN Radio.

''I don't even believe in the 'bat-off' people are talking about right now. I think it is going to come to a lot more than that. You can't pick teams on form. You've got to pick teams on who you think the best player is. ''If we pick teams on form, the Australian team would be changing every second week, so you just can't do that.

''Class is always permanent. Form is always temporary. It will be interesting to see which way they go. I actually don't know,'' he added. Khawaja said his next opening partner shouldn't be picked on the basis of how many runs he had scored at the first-class level. ''I think it (making runs) does (play into it),'' he said.

''But I think if you go a bit further back for the last five years, all of the guys that are in contention would have scored a truckload of runs.

''It would be very similar. It just depends on how big a sample size you want to make it.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023