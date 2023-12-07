Left Menu

Golf-Williams takes first-round lead at Leopard Creek

A further six players sit on five-under-par, including Scott Jamieson from Scotland and New Zealander Samuel Jones. Dean Burmester, who has won back-to-back events on the DP World Tour over the last fortnight and more than 400,000 euros ($431,560) in prize money, shot a first round 69.

Anglo-South African Robin Williams, ranked 924th in the world, shot a seven-under-par 65 for a one-shot lead after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Thursday at the Leopard Creek Country Club on the border of the Kruger Park. The 22-year-old Williams, born in South Africa and now playing under the country’s flag despite growing up in Britain and playing amateur golf for England, made four birdies in his opening seven holes and then another four on the back nine for an early clubhouse lead.

He is one shot ahead of Jayden Schaper, another 22-year-old local who was tied fifth in last week’s South African Open, and Manuel Elvira of Spain. A further six players sit on five-under-par, including Scott Jamieson from Scotland and New Zealander Samuel Jones.

Dean Burmester, who has won back-to-back events on the DP World Tour over the last fortnight and more than 400,000 euros ($431,560) in prize money, shot a first round 69. Defending champion Ockie Strydom was one under par after dropping three shots on the final three holes. ($1 = 0.9269 euros) (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

