Soccer-Liverpool beat Manchester United for the first time in WSL

I know on our day we can compete and I think we've proven that a few times already this season." England striker Lauren James, Erin Cuthbert and Australia international Sam Kerr scored to lift Chelsea three points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who defeated Everton 4-1 on Sunday with a hat-trick from Khadija Shaw.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 17-12-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 21:41 IST
Liverpool made history on Sunday by beating Manchester United for the first time in the Women's Super League in a 2-1 victory and moving level with United in the table on points. Chelsea remained top of the table with 25 points after their 3-0 victory on Sunday at Bristol City.

United are fourth with 18 points, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference. When England international Ella Toone scored for Manchester United in the third minute, Liverpool looked to be heading for a rough afternoon.

But United's Millie Turner scored an own goal and Taylor Hinds netted for Matt Beard's Liverpool, who lost 6-0 to United less than a year ago but set themselves a goal for this season of breaking into the WSL's top four. "We know we're a good team. We're a good group and they are all like friends and family," Beard told reporters. "We need to believe in ourselves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

