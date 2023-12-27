"I was hoping somebody would pick me..." Robin Minz reveals his experience during IPL 2024 Auction

Gujarat Titans cricketer Robin Minz revealed that he was hoping somebody would pick him at his base price during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction. While speaking to the Gujarat-based franchise, Minz said that after seeing many players going unsold during the auction he decided not to watch the event any further and went out for a ride.

The youngster further revealed that after Gujarat got him for a massive Rs 3.60 crore, his father got crackers and many neighbours congratulated him. "When I started watching, some players were getting unsold. Then I decided I was not going to watch the auction further. So, I went for a ride but I was staying updated on the developments. When my name appeared, I stopped my vehicle and watched it. I was hoping somebody would pick me at my base price. Then I saw the bidding went for Rs 3.60 crore and GT got me. My dad went to buy crackers and the neighbours came to congratulate me," Minz said.

When asked about his first meeting with MS Dhoni, the 21-year-old said that in 2019 the former India skipper helped him with keeping. Minz further added that he was scared to ask for Dhoni's guidance. "In 2019, MS Dhoni was helping me with keeping. I did not believe I met him in person. I was very happy. I was scared to ask for his guidance, even shy to an extent," he added.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made the first bid for the youngster at his base price of Rs 20 lakh, not just Dhoni's side but Mumbai Indians too raised their paddle. However, in the end, the Gujarat-based franchise picked Minz for Rs 3.6 crore and became the first Adivasi player to take part in IPL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)