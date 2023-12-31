Ashu has taken up Naveen's role in side: Dabang Delhi's head coach Rambir Singh Khokhar

Left Menu

Dabang Delhi K.C. produced a clinical performance to defeat U.P. Yoddhas 35-25 in Noida on Saturday even without their star raider Naveen

The Dabang Delhi K.C. produced a clinical performance to defeat U.P. Yoddhas 35-25 in Noida on Saturday even without their star raider Naveen. Speaking about playing matches while Naveen recovers from his knee injury, Dabang Delhi K.C.'s Head Coach Rambir Singh Khokhar said, "It's difficult to play without Naveen because he's such a good raider and scores a lot of points for us. However, Ashu has taken up his mantle and the defence unit's support helped us defeat the Yoddhas."

Meanwhile, stand-in Captain Ashu Malik, who scored 11 raid points in the match, said, "Our coach told me that I needed to take Naveen's responsibilities since he was not there and Manjeet needed to take my role. Everyone played really well and our defence unit supported the raiders brilliantly." Malik further added, "We have a lot of good raiders on the side. There's Meetu Sharma, Manjeet and myself. Additionally, there are good raiders on our bench as well. And everyone has been in good form."

While the Delhi side's defence unit put up a fantastic performance against the Yoddhas, defender Mohit couldn't score a tackle point in the game. When asked about Mohit's game, the Head Coach said, "Mohit carried out his role exceptionally. It's not only about scoring tackle points. He supported the defenders in catching raiders against U.P. Yoddhas. And he has been scoring tackle points regularly as well. He has also caught top raiders such as Pawan Sehrawat." The Dabang Delhi K.C. will take on Gujarat Giants in their next match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Tuesday.

Schedule for PKL Season 10 matches today Game 1 - Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors- 8 pm

Game 2 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls- 9 pm Venue: Noida. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

