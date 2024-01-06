Soccer-Leipzig striker Werner seeks loan move, media say Spurs move is close

Left Menu

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is seeking a loan move to get more game time in a bid to make the Germany squad for the European Championship, the club's coach Marco Rose said on Saturday.

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is seeking a loan move to get more game time in a bid to make the Germany squad for the European Championship, the club's coach Marco Rose said on Saturday. German media reported that a deal is close with Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Sky Germany, Werner will embark on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season, with Spurs covering the entire salary of the 27-year-old. Following a two-year stint at Chelsea, where he helped win a Champions League title but struggled to establish himself as a consistent goal scorer, he eventually returned to Leipzig in 2022.

Werner's rare Bundesliga appearances — only eight this season — might not qualify him for consideration by national coach Julian Nagelsmann for the European Championship squad. "It's right that Timo is looking for a loan. Timo would like to go to the European Championships," Leipzig manager Marco Rose told Sky Germany.

"We wish him all the best and keep our fingers crossed for him." Werner could provide cover for Spurs up front with the club's top scorer Son Heung-min away at the Asian Cup for South Korea.

Spurs are currently fifth in the table with 39 points, six behind leaders Liverpool.

