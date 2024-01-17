Left Menu

NBA-New LA Clippers arena to host 2026 All-Star Game

It will mark a record seventh time the midseason showcase has been held in Los Angeles and it is expected to reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories when it is held in February of that year. "The Intuit Dome promises to present a unique and innovative live basketball experience which will be an extraordinary venue for the NBA All-Star Game in 2026," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said at a press conference at the site of the $2 billion venue.

Updated: 17-01-2024 02:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 02:08 IST
The Los Angeles Clippers Intuit Dome, which is scheduled to open in August, will host the 2026 All-Star Game, the NBA announced on Tuesday. It will mark a record seventh time the midseason showcase has been held in Los Angeles and it is expected to reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories when it is held in February of that year.

"The Intuit Dome promises to present a unique and innovative live basketball experience which will be an extraordinary venue for the NBA All-Star Game in 2026," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said at a press conference at the site of the $2 billion venue. Silver was joined by Clippers owner and billionaire businessman Steve Ballmer, who is helping to finance the Inglewood arena located near SoFi Stadium and the Forum.

"We are building Intuit Dome to house and showcase the best basketball players in the world, and we are honored they will all be under our roof for NBA All-Star," said Ballmer. "Along with Inglewood and Los Angeles, we thank the NBA for bringing the league's marquee event to Intuit Dome in 2026."

All-Star weekend includes the Rising Starts showcase on Friday, the 3-point and dunk contests on Saturday and the All-Star Game on Sunday. This year's All-Star weekend runs from Feb. 16-18 in Indianapolis before moving to San Francisco in 2025.

 

