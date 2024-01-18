Left Menu

Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick resign from Pakistan's NCA

"Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick, who were assigned duties at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore after a change in their portfolios in November 2023, have resigned from their respective positions," said a statement from PCB.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 23:59 IST
Grant Bradburn and Mickey Arthur (left and right). (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick have resigned from their respective positions at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday. "Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick, who were assigned duties at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore after a change in their portfolios in November 2023, have resigned from their respective positions," said a statement from PCB.

In the aftermath of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Pakistan introduced a new group of coaching staff and reassigned Arthur, Bradburn, and Puttick to roles with the NCA. In April 2023, Arthur was appointed Director of the Pakistan men's cricket team while Bradburn was announced head coach of the Pakistan national men's side earlier last year. Former South Africa cricketer Puttick has been Pakistan's batting coach since April 2023.

Prior to his recent stint, Arthur was the head coach of the Pakistan Men's Cricket Team from 2016 to 2019 during which Pakistan attained the number spot in the ICC Test team rankings and won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. In international cricket, Arthur has also served as the head coach of South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka. 57-year-old Bradburn, who had previously represented New Zealand in 18 international matches from 1990 to 2001, served as the fielding coach of the Pakistan men's team from 2018 to 2020 before taking up the Head of High-Performance Coaching role at NCA till October 2021. Under his tenure as head coach, Pakistan achieved the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI team rankings for the first time in May 2023.

All three individuals informed the Pakistan Cricket Board of their decision to leave their respective jobs by the end of January 2024. The decision was taken amicably between all the stakeholders. The PCB wishes them well in their future endeavours and is grateful for their services. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

