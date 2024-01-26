Left Menu

India beat New Zealand 11-1 to enter FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup

Rutaja Pisal scored four goals while Deepika Soreng struck thrice as India hammered New Zealand 11-1 to enter the semifinals of the FIH Womens Hockey5s World Cup here.New Zealand took the lead courtesy a goal from Oriwa Hepi 2nd minute but India equalized within fifteen seconds as Deepika Soreng 2nd found the back of the net with an astonishing finish. Indias control of proceedings continued and Rutaja 22nf scored her second goal of the match.

PTI | Muscat | Updated: 26-01-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 15:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Oman

New Zealand took the lead courtesy a goal from Oriwa Hepi (2nd minute) but India equalized within fifteen seconds as Deepika Soreng (2nd) found the back of the net with an astonishing finish. Rutaja (9th) put India in the lead before Mumtaz Khan (10th, 11th) quickly fired back-to-back goals. The goalfest continued with India again scoring two more quick goals, this time from Mariana Kujur (13th, 14th) as the first half ended with India leading 6-1. India's control of proceedings continued and Rutaja (22nf) scored her second goal of the match. Deepika (25th) also brought up her second goal before Rutaja (26th, 28th) added two more goals to her tally. Deepika (29th) then scored another goal to complete her hat-trick as India won the game 11-1.

India face South Africa in the semifinal.

