Former Man United midfielder Marouane Fellaini retiring from soccer after 18-year career

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 03-02-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 20:29 IST
Image Credit: Instagram (fellaini)
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Former Everton and Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has announced his retirement from soccer.

The 36-year-old Belgian, who recently finished a four-year stint at Chinese Club Shandong Taishan, said Saturday on Instagram that he is bringing his 18-year playing career to an end.

Fellaini made 87 appearances for the Belgium national team and spent 12 years in the Premier League, six each for Everton and Man United after moving from Merseyside to Old Trafford in 2013.

“I am writing this post to announce that after a career of 18 years, I am retiring from professional football,” Fellaini wrote. “What an incredible journey it has been! I am so grateful to have played the sport I love at the highest level.'' Fellaini won the FA Cup and Europa League during his time with United and helped Belgium finish in third place at the 2018 World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

