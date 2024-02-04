Left Menu

O''Keeffe smashes women''s US Olympic trials record in marathon debut, earns spot in Paris Games

Mantz finished in a time of 20905 as Young gave way near the end and finished a second behind.Leonard Korir used a late surge to take third, but he now plays the waiting game until May to see if a third Olympic spot is unlocked on the American mens marathon side.

PTI | Orlando | Updated: 04-02-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 11:12 IST
O''Keeffe smashes women''s US Olympic trials record in marathon debut, earns spot in Paris Games
  • Country:
  • United States

Fiona O'Keeffe smashed the women's U.S. Olympic marathon trials record in her debut at the distance on a warm Saturday to secure her spot in the Paris Games.

O'Keeffe finished in a time 2 hours, 22 minutes, 10 seconds to break the American marathon trials mark of 2:25:38 set by Shalane Flanagan in 2012 in Houston. Emily Sisson, the U.S. marathon record holder, was second and Dakotah Lindwurm surged into third to make Team USA for Paris.

On the men's side, training partners and good friends Conner Mantz and Clayton Young finished 1-2 to qualify for Paris. They celebrated with the crowd as they made their way to the finish line. Mantz finished in a time of 2:09:05 as Young gave way near the end and finished a second behind.

Leonard Korir used a late surge to take third, but he now plays the waiting game until May to see if a third Olympic spot is unlocked on the American men's marathon side. He finished in 2:09.57, just off the time (2:08.10) he needed to guarantee a spot in the Paris Games.

It was around 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.5 Celsius) at the start of the race, with temperatures climbing into the 70s. In November, officials moved up the time of the race to 10 a.m. out of weather concerns.

O'Keeffe soaked in the moment after her surprise finish.

"I was not expecting this performance," O'Keeffe said in a postrace interview. "I had to pinch myself with eight miles to go and be like: Stay calm. Don't freak out.'" For Sisson, it was redemption after dropping out late in the race at the marathon trials in Atlanta in February 2020. Lindwurm, a onetime goaltender on her high school ice hockey team in Minnesota, went to Florida in December to get used to the weather.

Molly Seidel, who captured Olympic bronze at the Tokyo Games, didn't take the start line because of a knee injury.

Mantz and Young were teammates at BYU and are trained by two-time Olympic marathoner Ed Eyestone. Working together throughout the race, Mantz and Young began pulling away with about three miles remaining. Young even turned around his hat — before later ditching it — to get down to business.

Young, who had knee surgery a year ago, energized the crowd by raising his arms to generate more applause down the homestretch.

It was their stage and they enjoyed the moment — together.

Two-time defending U.S. marathon trials champion Galen Rupp wound up in 16th place. At 47, Abdi Abdirahman was trying to make his sixth Olympic team, but he dropped out during the race.

The course along the streets of Orlando started with a 2 1/2-mile loop before branching into three eight-mile loops on the fairly flat course. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024