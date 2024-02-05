Rugby-England's Smith out of Wales clash with calf injury

Flyhalf Marcus Smith has been ruled out of the England squad for Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales with a calf injury, the RFU said on Sunday.

The injury kept Smith out of their Six Nations campaign opener against Italy, which England won 27-24 on Saturday.

Smith, 24, has played 30 matches for England and scored nine tries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)