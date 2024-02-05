Rugby-England's Smith out of Wales clash with calf injury
Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 00:08 IST
Flyhalf Marcus Smith has been ruled out of the England squad for Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales with a calf injury, the RFU said on Sunday.
The injury kept Smith out of their Six Nations campaign opener against Italy, which England won 27-24 on Saturday.
Smith, 24, has played 30 matches for England and scored nine tries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Flyhalf Marcus Smith
- Wales
- Six Nations
- England
- Smith
