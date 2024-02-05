Left Menu

Rugby-England's Smith out of Wales clash with calf injury

Updated: 05-02-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 00:08 IST
Rugby-England's Smith out of Wales clash with calf injury

Flyhalf Marcus Smith has been ruled out of the England squad for Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales with a calf injury, the RFU said on Sunday.

The injury kept Smith out of their Six Nations campaign opener against Italy, which England won 27-24 on Saturday.

Smith, 24, has played 30 matches for England and scored nine tries.

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

