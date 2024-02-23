Probe launched over Mexican president disclosing phone number of New York Times journalist
Mexico's freedom of information body INAI announced on Thursday it was initiating an investigation after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador publicly disclosed the phone number of New York Times journalist at his daily news conference.
"During said event, the president made reference to an investigation by the aforementioned international newspaper and read, in front of everyone, the correspondent's telephone number," according to an INAI statement.
