Left Menu

Soccer-Van Dijk applauds his young side's effort in winning the League Cup

Liverpool were without key players such as Mohammed Salah, Diogo Jota and goalkeeper Alisson for the final and, by the end of a match that went to extra time after a goalless 90 minutes, were fielding a largely second-string team. "It's emotion, it's everything, I'm so proud of the boys," van Dijk told Sky television on the pitch as the red half of the Wembley fans celebrated.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-02-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 23:45 IST
Soccer-Van Dijk applauds his young side's effort in winning the League Cup
Representative image. Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who scored a late, late winner against Chelsea to lift the English League Cup on Sunday, said he was immensely proud of the young side who had to fill in for so many injured teammates. Liverpool were without key players such as Mohammed Salah, Diogo Jota and goalkeeper Alisson for the final and, by the end of a match that went to extra time after a goalless 90 minutes, were fielding a largely second-string team.

"It's emotion, it's everything, I'm so proud of the boys," van Dijk told Sky television on the pitch as the red half of the Wembley fans celebrated. "All the young boys playing their part in what we achieved today, it's incredible. On to more."

After a lively, end-to-end contest in which both sides enjoyed a string of chances, van Dijk rose to head the winner with two minutes of extra time remaining. "You should always savour the good moments and this is one of them. You should never take these things for granted," the Netherlands defender said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
3
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China launches classified communication satellite with powerful rocket; Moon lander Odysseus tipped sideways on lunar surface but 'alive and well' and more

Science News Roundup: China launches classified communication satellite with...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024