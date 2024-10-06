Sonam Wangchuk's Determined Protest for Ladakh's Sixth Schedule
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk initiated a fast at Ladakh Bhawan after authorities denied permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar. Wangchuk's action follows the 'Delhi Chalo Padayatra', advocating for Ladakh's statehood, inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, a local public service commission, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil.
On Sunday, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk commenced a fast at Ladakh Bhawan after being refused permission to protest at Jantar Mantar. The demonstration, part of a larger movement for Ladakh's rights, took place at the alternative location where Wangchuk was staying.
Wangchuk expressed his frustration with the authorities, having received a rejection letter that morning for the designated protest site. He, along with 17 others, held their ground at Ladakh Bhawan, voicing their demands through slogans and songs like the Hindi rendition of 'We Shall Overcome.'
This fast is a continuation of the 'Delhi Chalo Padayatra' initiated by Wangchuk a month ago in Leh. The march seeks to rally support for Ladakh's statehood, its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, and additional political representation through separate Lok Sabha seats for its districts.
