Cricket-India beat England by five wickets to clinch series

India accomplished a nervy chase to secure a five-wicket victory against England in the fourth test on Monday and claim an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Chasing a modest 192 for victory, India cruised to 84 for no loss before the English spinners engineered a collapse that left the hosts reeling at 120-5.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 13:48 IST
India accomplished a nervy chase to secure a five-wicket victory against England in the fourth test on Monday and claim an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a modest 192 for victory, India cruised to 84 for no loss before the English spinners engineered a collapse that left the hosts reeling at 120-5. Shubman Gill (52) and Dhruv Jurel (39) combined in an unbroken stand of 72 for the sixth wicket to clinch India's victory on the penultimate day of the contest.

Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir claimed 3-79, to go with his five first innings wickets, but could not keep England alive in the series. The fifth and final test is scheduled to be played in Dharamsala from March 7.

