Manassero shoots career-low 61 for European tour to lead in South Africa

Matteo Manassero shot a career-low round for the European tour of 11-under 61 to take a one-shot lead of the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa on Friday.

The Italian hit a pair of eagles and seven birdies to go 15 under overall heading into the weekend at Glendower Golf Club.

Manassero's previous lowest round of 62 came at the 2010 Hong Kong Open. That same year he became the youngest European tour winner at age 17 at the Castelló Masters Costa Azahar in Spain. But the 2013 USPGA Championship winner has struggled in recent seasons and played in the second-tier European Challenge Tour last year before restoring his playing privileges in the top category.

"This is a long road and of course I'm happy with a round like this but it's today, tomorrow's tomorrow, and I don't look behind very much, even if we tend to sometimes," Manassero said. "So I just look ahead and try to improve the process, get better and see what comes." Home favorite Oliver Bekker was one shot back. Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin and Spaniards Ángel Hidalgo and Iván Cantero were two shots adrift.

This is the third consecutive week for the European tour in Africa, and the second week of a co-sanctioned event with the Sunshine Tour.

