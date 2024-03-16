Punjab Kings unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 2024

Ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings launched their new matchday jersey on Saturday. A comic performance by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia left the audience in splits. Afterwards, Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and team captain Shikhar Dhawan unveiled the new colours and revealed the new design, a press release said.

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal also performed on the occasion. Other members of the team along with coaching staff were also present at the event. "We are delighted to launch our new jersey in front of our loyal fans, who are the backbone of the team. The new colours reflect the emotions and pulse of Punjab and everything it stands for. The team will represent the fans on the field and make some unforgettable memories in the new stadium," Preity Zinta said.

The release said that at the bottom of the jersey, the kesari patterns are "inspired by fire, a symbol deeply rooted in our traditions, resonating with auspicious beginnings". "It further highlights the fire within the shers. The Indian tri-colour, on the shoulder blades, marks a tribute to our nation, and to our honourable armed forces. The nihal blue arrows on the sides reflect upward movement and symbolise the weapons of the warriors of Punjab. The honeycomb pattern on the lower end of the jersey is dedicated to the fans and the spirit of teamwork, inspired by the unity of honeybees, who work in synergy towards one goal," the release said.

Shikhar Dhawan said they have an exciting team this season. "The love and passion of the sher squad is infectious and it is hard for me to put in words how happy I am, to back here. We have an exciting team this season that will give everything on the pitch as we look forward to don the vibrant new jersey and play at the new home ground infront of all of you," he said.

Punjab Kings will kick off their IPL 2024 campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 23 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

