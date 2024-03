Soccer-Ukraine reach Euro 2024 finals with Iceland win

Ukraine qualified for the Euro 2024 soccer tournament with a 2-1 win over Iceland after Mykhailo Mudryk scored the winner six minutes from time in their playoff final in Poland on Tuesday.

Albert Gudmundsson put Iceland ahead in the first half but goals in the second period from Viktor Tsygankov and Mudryk secured a fourth straight continental finals spot for Ukraine.

