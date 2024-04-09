Sunrisers Hyderabad post 182/9 against Punjab Kings

Arshdeep Singh grabbed 4/29 to help Punjab Kings restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 182 for 9 in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Harshal Patel and Sam Curran also chipped in with two wickets apiece.

For SRH, who were asked to bat first, Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with a 37-ball 64 studded with four boundaries and five sixes but he did not get enough support from his colleagues.

Abdul Samad made 25 to be the next highest scorer for SRH.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 182/9; 20 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 64; Arshdeep Singh 4/29, Harshal Patel 2/30, Sam Curran 2/41).

