Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad post 182/9 against Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad post 182/9 against Punjab Kings

PTI | Mullanpur | Updated: 09-04-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 21:25 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad post 182/9 against Punjab Kings

Arshdeep Singh grabbed 4/29 to help Punjab Kings restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 182 for 9 in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Harshal Patel and Sam Curran also chipped in with two wickets apiece.

For SRH, who were asked to bat first, Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with a 37-ball 64 studded with four boundaries and five sixes but he did not get enough support from his colleagues.

Abdul Samad made 25 to be the next highest scorer for SRH.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 182/9; 20 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 64; Arshdeep Singh 4/29, Harshal Patel 2/30, Sam Curran 2/41).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Airbus Forecasts Soaring Demand for Jetliners Over Next Two Decades

Airbus Forecasts Soaring Demand for Jetliners Over Next Two Decades

 Global
2
Markets React to Assassination Attempt on Former President Trump

Markets React to Assassination Attempt on Former President Trump

 Global
3
Global Conflicts Hinder Child Vaccination Efforts in 2023

Global Conflicts Hinder Child Vaccination Efforts in 2023

 Global
4
Rana Sanaullah Challenges Supreme Court Verdict on Reserved Seats Allocation

Rana Sanaullah Challenges Supreme Court Verdict on Reserved Seats Allocation

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Banks: Powering the Future of Sustainable Finance

Digital World's Hidden Toll: Urgent Call for Sustainable Tech Solutions

Improving Performance in African Transport Megaprojects: Insights from a Systematic Review

Empowering Women: The Role of Mobile Phones in Boosting Female Labor Force Participation in India

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024