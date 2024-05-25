Mitch Evans Triumphs in Thrilling Shanghai Formula E Race

Left Menu

New Zealander Mitch Evans clinched victory in the first of two Formula E races in Shanghai, marking Jaguar's third win in four races. Nick Cassidy finished third, maintaining his championship lead. Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein placed second. The second Shanghai race is scheduled for Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 16:39 IST
Mitch Evans

New Zealander Mitch Evans won the first of two Formula E races in Shanghai on Saturday as his Jaguar team celebrated their third victory in the last four races. Compatriot and team mate Nick Cassidy retained the championship lead in the all-electric series, finishing third and ending the day 13 points clear of Porsche's race runner-up Pascal Wehrlein after 11 races.

Evans started third and used his energy advantage to pass Wehrlein on the final lap, with Cassidy having to settle for third. Oliver Rowland finished fourth for Nissan with Porsche's Antonio Felix da Costa fifth and Andretti's reigning champion Jake Dennis sixth.

Pole-sitter Jean-Eric Vergne was seventh for DS Penske with Mahindra's Nyck de Vries eighth, Maserati's Maximilian Guenther ninth and Envision's Sebastien Buemi taking the final point. Cassidy has 155 points to Wehrlein's 142 with Rowland on 130 and Evans on 122. Jaguar are 66 points clear of Porsche.

The second Shanghai race is on Sunday.

