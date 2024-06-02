Parents Accused of Tampering Blood Sample in Fatal Porsche Crash Case
The parents of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a fatal Porsche accident are accused of tampering with his blood sample. They were remanded to police custody for allegedly destroying evidence related to the crash. The case involves multiple charges, including evidence tampering and allowing underage driving.
The parents of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a Porsche car accident tampered with his blood sample by visiting Saswan General Hospital, Pune, a court was informed on Sunday.
Police claimed this while seeking remand of the couple in connection with evidence destruction related to the May 19 accident, which resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals. The couple is under police custody until June 5.
The minor's mother, Shivani Agarwal, was arrested on June 1 after it was discovered that the boy's blood samples were switched with hers. Vishal Agarwal, the boy's father, had been previously taken into custody for allegedly destroying evidence. Both parents, produced before a holiday court, were asked to remain in custody for further investigation.
