Victor Osimhen's Injury Blow: Nigeria's World Cup Qualifier Setbacks
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will miss Nigeria's upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin due to a four-week injury. The absence of the 25-year-old makes it challenging for new head coach Finidi George to revive Nigeria's qualification efforts after recent disappointing draws.
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will miss Nigeria's two upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers due to injury, the Nigeria Football Federation said on Tuesday. The federation gave no details about the injury but said the 25-year-old would be out for four weeks.
Osimhen will miss the clashes against South Africa in Uyo on June 7 and Benin in neutral Ivory Coast three days later. His absence will make it difficult for recently appointed head coach Finidi George to get the side's qualification campaign back on track after surprise 1-1 draws with tiny Lesotho at home and Zimbabwe in neutral Rwanda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rugby-South Africa captain Kolisi has greater ambition than winning World Cups
India to Welcome South African Women's Cricket Team for Comprehensive Series from June 16
Cricket South Africa criticised for failure in meeting transformation targets during T20 WC squad selection
Death toll from South African building collapse rises to 33
South Africa's new Rise Mzansi party sees opportunities in tight election