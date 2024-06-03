Left Menu

Yuka Saso Makes History Again With US Women's Open Win Under Japanese Flag

Yuka Saso, the first Filipina to win the U.S. Women's Open, made history again by clinching the title under the Japanese flag. She closed with a 2-under 68 at Lancaster Country Club, winning by three shots. The 22-year-old dedicated her victory to her parents, bringing pride to both nations.

PTI | Lancaster | Updated: 03-06-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 09:33 IST
Yuka Saso Makes History Again With US Women's Open Win Under Japanese Flag
  • Country:
  • United States

In a remarkable display of athleticism and tenacity, Yuka Saso has once again etched her name in the annals of golf history. The 22-year-old, who previously made history as the first Filipina to win the U.S. Women's Open, has now clinched the prestigious title under the Japanese flag.

Competing at the challenging Lancaster Country Club, Saso delivered a command performance on the final day, closing with a 2-under 68. Her flawless back nine left competitors in awe as they faltered, allowing her to secure a stunning three-shot victory.

As the silver Semple Trophy was presented, Saso tearfully acknowledged the profound influence of her Filipina mother and Japanese father. Sharing this crowning achievement with both nations, she said, was the sweetest triumph of all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024