Yuka Saso Makes History Again With US Women's Open Win Under Japanese Flag

In a remarkable display of athleticism and tenacity, Yuka Saso has once again etched her name in the annals of golf history. The 22-year-old, who previously made history as the first Filipina to win the U.S. Women's Open, has now clinched the prestigious title under the Japanese flag.

Competing at the challenging Lancaster Country Club, Saso delivered a command performance on the final day, closing with a 2-under 68. Her flawless back nine left competitors in awe as they faltered, allowing her to secure a stunning three-shot victory.

As the silver Semple Trophy was presented, Saso tearfully acknowledged the profound influence of her Filipina mother and Japanese father. Sharing this crowning achievement with both nations, she said, was the sweetest triumph of all.

