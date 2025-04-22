Left Menu

Jelena Ostapenko's Resurgence: A Dark Horse for Roland Garros

Jelena Ostapenko showcased her prowess by defeating the top two players to win the Stuttgart Open, reminiscent of her 2017 French Open triumph. Her victory, marking her as a potential threat for Roland Garros, resulted in a significant leap in world rankings, embodying her renewed confidence.

Jelena Ostapenko is making headlines again with a performance reminiscent of her 2017 French Open triumph. The Latvian tennis player secured the Stuttgart Open title by defeating the top two players, signaling her resurgence.

Ostapenko's victory marked her as the first woman since Serena Williams in 2012 to beat the world number one and number two in the same claycourt event. Her skillful play on clay propelled her six spots up the world rankings, positioning her as a formidable contender for the upcoming Roland Garros tournament.

Reflecting on her achievements, Ostapenko attributed her success to a newfound freedom from pressure, having learned to embrace each match without the burden of expectation. As she sets her sights on Madrid and Paris, Ostapenko remains focused on her potential to excel on clay surfaces.

