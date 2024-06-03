15-Year-Old Golf Prodigy Miles Russell to Debut at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Miles Russell, the 15-year-old golf prodigy from Florida, is set to make his PGA Tour debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic after accepting a sponsor exemption. This milestone follows his historic achievement as the youngest player to make a cut in Korn Ferry Tour history.

"Ever since I first started playing golf, my dream has been to compete on the PGA Tour and test my game against the best players," Russell said on Monday. "I'm looking forward to making the most of the experience later this month." Rickie Fowler will attempt to defend his title at the Detroit Golf Club starting June 27.

Russell's remarkable journey includes shooting a 5-under 66 in April at the Lecom Suncoast Classic in Longwood, Florida, making the cut on the PGA Tour's developmental circuit. The high school freshman, who has been taking online classes since eighth grade, was also the American Junior Golf Association player of the year in 2023, winning the Junior PGA Championship by seven shots and becoming the youngest victor of the Junior Players Championship.

The left-hander is expected to return to Detroit in July to compete in the U.S. Amateur at Oakland Hills Country Club. 'He has proved with his many accomplishments at such a young age that he belongs, and we are excited to see Miles compete alongside the world's best golfers here at Detroit Golf Club,' said Rocket Mortgage Classic Executive Director Jason Langwell.

Earlier this year, Russell almost qualified for a PGA Tour event, narrowly missing out in a playoff during a Monday qualifier for the Puerto Rico Open. Guan Tianlang of China remains the youngest player to make the cut in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event, achieving the feat at age 14 during the 2013 Masters.

