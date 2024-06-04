Left Menu

South Africa Triumphs Over Sri Lanka in T20 Thriller

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in their opening T20 World Cup match, dismissing them for their lowest ever score of 77. Anrich Nortje took four wickets, earning Player of the Match honors. Despite initial struggles, South Africa reached their target with 22 balls to spare.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 00:17 IST
South Africa Triumphs Over Sri Lanka in T20 Thriller
AI Generated Representative Image

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in their opening T20 World Cup group match on Monday after dismissing their Asian opponents for their lowest ever score of 77 on a lively drop-in pitch at the temporary Nassau County stadium in Eisenhower Park. The South Africans also struggled on a pitch cultivated in Adelaide and offering pace, bounce and spin before reaching their target with six wickets to spare and 22 balls remaining.

The pitch offered plenty to all the bowlers with South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje taking four wickets for just seven runs. Nortje, 30, has suffered like many pacemen with hip and back injuries but on Monday he was back to his devastating best, bowling with pace and late swing. "It's a great result for the team because it was a tough wicket," said Nortje who was named Player of the Match. "We didn't know what to expect."

Sri Lanka, who had selected four spinners in contrast to South Africa's four fast bowlers, opted to bat after winning the toss but were immediately floundering as Ottneil Baartman struck with his first ball at a World Cup. Nortje also captured a wicket in his opening over, dismissing Kamindu Mendis for 11. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj struck twice with wickets off successive deliveries when seasoned all-rounder Angelo Mathews went briefly on the counter-attack with two sixes before he was caught for 16 to give Nortje his final wicket.

South Africa also struggled against the pace bowlers, losing two wickets for 23 at which point Tristan Stubbs was dropped by Kusal Mendis off Dasun Shanaka. Captain Quinton de Kock lofted a six before he was caught and bowled by his opposite number Wanindu Hasaranga for 20 and the leg-spinner then dismissed Stubbs for 13, caught brilliantly by Charith Asalanka diving to his left before David Miller finally secured victory by whipping a four to long-on. (Reporting John Mehaffey in Georgetown Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

TuFF Technology: Innovative Recycling Method for Carbon Fiber Composites

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024