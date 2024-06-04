Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Withdraws from French Open, Ends Title Defense with Knee Injury

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the French Open due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee. This injury, discovered after a grueling fourth-round match, forces him to relinquish his title and his No. 1 ranking, which will now be taken over by Jannik Sinner.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:06 IST
Novak Djokovic Withdraws from French Open, Ends Title Defense with Knee Injury
In a sudden turn of events, Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the French Open, citing a torn medial meniscus in his right knee. This injury, confirmed by an MRI scan after his extensive fourth-round match against Francisco Cerundolo, means the end of his title defense and the relinquishment of his No. 1 ATP ranking.

Scheduled to face Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals, the 24-time Grand Slam winner now concedes his spot, giving Ruud a walkover into the semifinals. Djokovic's knee had been troubling him even before arriving at Roland Garros, an issue he kept under wraps until after his hard-fought victory over Cerundolo.

The injury, which plagued him since early in his second-set against Cerundolo, required immediate medical attention and doses of anti-inflammatory medication. Despite managing to finish the match, Djokovic admitted that better court maintenance could have potentially prevented his injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

