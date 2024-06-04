Novak Djokovic Withdraws from French Open, Ends Title Defense with Knee Injury

In a sudden turn of events, Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the French Open, citing a torn medial meniscus in his right knee. This injury, confirmed by an MRI scan after his extensive fourth-round match against Francisco Cerundolo, means the end of his title defense and the relinquishment of his No. 1 ATP ranking.

Scheduled to face Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals, the 24-time Grand Slam winner now concedes his spot, giving Ruud a walkover into the semifinals. Djokovic's knee had been troubling him even before arriving at Roland Garros, an issue he kept under wraps until after his hard-fought victory over Cerundolo.

The injury, which plagued him since early in his second-set against Cerundolo, required immediate medical attention and doses of anti-inflammatory medication. Despite managing to finish the match, Djokovic admitted that better court maintenance could have potentially prevented his injury.

