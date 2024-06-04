Left Menu

Emotional Farewell: Rohit Sharma's Tribute to Rahul Dravid's Coaching Legacy

India captain Rohit Sharma expressed his emotions as head coach Rahul Dravid prepares to exit after the T20 World Cup. Rohit highlighted Dravid's immense contributions to the team and reflected on their journey together since 2007. The successor remains uncertain, with Gautam Gambhir being a potential candidate.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:53 IST
Rahul Dravid

In an emotional revelation on Tuesday, India captain Rohit Sharma shared his heartfelt attempts to persuade outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid to extend his tenure, acknowledging Dravid's significant contributions to the team over the past two and a half years.

A day after Dravid confirmed that the T20 World Cup would mark his final assignment with the Indian team, Rohit offered an emotional tribute to his first captain on the national side, reflecting on their long history together.

Speculation is rife about Gautam Gambhir potentially succeeding Dravid, although it's still unclear if he has officially applied for the role. Rohit shared his personal sentiments, underlining Dravid's invaluable leadership and mentorship since taking charge in November 2021.

