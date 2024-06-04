Emotional Farewell: Rohit Sharma's Tribute to Rahul Dravid's Coaching Legacy

In an emotional revelation on Tuesday, India captain Rohit Sharma shared his heartfelt attempts to persuade outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid to extend his tenure, acknowledging Dravid's significant contributions to the team over the past two and a half years.

A day after Dravid confirmed that the T20 World Cup would mark his final assignment with the Indian team, Rohit offered an emotional tribute to his first captain on the national side, reflecting on their long history together.

Speculation is rife about Gautam Gambhir potentially succeeding Dravid, although it's still unclear if he has officially applied for the role. Rohit shared his personal sentiments, underlining Dravid's invaluable leadership and mentorship since taking charge in November 2021.

