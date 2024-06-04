Kylian Mbappé's Dream Move: From PSG to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé spoke Tuesday of his "immense pleasure" at finally joining Real Madrid, following a tense departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid has completed a widely anticipated deal with the France star, uniting one of football's top scorers with a club boasting a record 15 Champions League titles.

"Finally, it's official, I am going to be a Real Madrid player for the next five years. It's an immense pleasure, a dream coming true, a lot of emotions," Mbappé said during a training camp in France, ahead of a friendly match against Luxembourg in Metz.

Mbappé's seven years at PSG concluded on a somewhat sour note, marked by his exclusion from a pre-season tour to Japan and tensions related to his contract extension.

His announcement to leave PSG, made via social media, was not coordinated with the club, leading to absent fanfare during his final home game against Toulouse.

"I wasn't unhappy at PSG, but some things and some people made me unhappy," Mbappé noted, alluding to strained relations with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Despite scoring 44 goals in 48 games and securing a domestic double, Mbappé's performance in the Champions League semifinals fell short of expectations.

Reflecting on his experience, he acknowledged the emotional toll but voiced gratitude for his professional opportunities.

"Someone who's happy has more chances of playing well, but there are no excuses for some of my performances," he said, emphasizing the need to keep striving for excellence.

Mbappé departs PSG as its all-time leading scorer and will captain the French team in the upcoming European Championship.

