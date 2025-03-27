Alessia Russo's Masterclass: Arsenal's Stunning Comeback to Champions League Semifinals
Alessia Russo led Arsenal's dramatic comeback against Real Madrid, scoring twice to secure a 3-0 win and a place in the Women's Champions League semifinals. Arsenal overturned a first-leg 2-0 deficit, aided by Mariona Caldentey's goal and defensive resilience, to set up a clash with Lyon.
27-03-2025
In a thrilling display of skill and tenacity, Alessia Russo scored twice as Arsenal launched a stunning comeback to reach the Women's Champions League semifinals with a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid.
Starting the second half at a disadvantage, Arsenal quickly overturned their 2-0 first-leg loss, culminating in a decisive goal from Russo that secured a 3-2 aggregate win. Mariona Caldentey also found the net in the remarkable 13-minute scoring burst.
Arsenal will now face Lyon, the previous season's runner-up, in the semifinals, continuing their quest for Champions League glory after their initial triumph in 2007.
