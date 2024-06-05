Coco Gauff Shines at French Open, MLB Lifetime Ban for Marcano, Mavs Extend GM Contract

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Spirited Gauff overpowers Jabeur to reach French Open semis

American third seed Coco Gauff fought back to beat fan-favourite Ons Jabeur 4-6 6-2 6-3 on Tuesday and become the first player to reach the French Open semi-finals. Jabeur was roared on by a Tunisian contingent on Court Philippe-Chatrier as Gauff dropped the opening set, but the American grew in confidence in the second and stamped her authority in the third to reach the semis for the second time.

Baseball-Padres' Marcano gets lifetime MLB ban for betting on baseball

San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano received a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball for placing hundreds of bets on baseball, including games involving the Pittsburgh Pirates last season when he was a member of the team, MLB said on Tuesday. According to MLB, Marcano did not appear in any of the games on which he placed bets as his Pirates-related wagers occurred after he suffered a season-ending knee injury last July.

Mavericks extend contract of GM Nico Harrison

The NBA Finals-bound Dallas Mavericks rewarded general manager Nico Harrison with a multi-year contract extension on Tuesday. Contract terms were not announced.

NBA-Brooklyn man linked to banned NBA player is charged with gambling fraud conspiracy

A Brooklyn man has been charged with conspiring to defraud a sports betting company through wagers involving former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter, who the National Basketball Association recently banned for violating its gambling policy. Long Phi Pham, 38, and others allegedly placed "prop" bets, which are wagers based on players' performance, on two NBA games where they had been tipped that Porter would withdraw early for purported health reasons. Three co-conspirators remain at large.

MLB roundup: Pavin Smith's walk-off HR lifts D-backs

Pavin Smith clubbed a pinch-hit, walk-off two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night at Phoenix in the opener of a three-game series. Jake McCarthy doubled to left field off Randy Rodriguez (1-1) and Smith followed by drilling a fastball that barely cleared the wall in center. The 424-foot blast gave Arizona its third straight victory. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit his 100th career homer and Blaze Alexander had two hits and one RBI for the Diamondbacks.

Commanders sign K Ramiz Ahmed after releasing Brandon McManus

The Washington Commanders signed kicker Ramiz Ahmed on Tuesday as a possible replacement for Brandon McManus. The Commanders, who had signed McManus to a one-year, $3.6 million contract in March, released him on Sunday night, several days after the veteran player was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit.

Baseball star Ohtani's ex-interpreter pleads guilty to bank fraud

Japanese baseball great Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing nearly $17 million from the athlete's bank account to pay off his own gambling debts, according to U.S. prosecutors. Ippei Mizuhara, the onetime translator and de facto manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers' power-hitting pitcher, pleaded guilty in a deal that had been announced last month, a U.S. Attorney spokesperson said. Sentencing will be on Oct. 25.

Stars F Joe Pavelski plans to retire after 18 NHL seasons

Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski told reporters Tuesday that he intends to retire. "This was it for me. It was known for a while, probably," Pavelski said at the team's exit interview day. "The plan is not to play next year."

Tennis-Sinner proud to spearhead Italian movement after taking top ranking

Jannik Sinner took an unexpected path to the world number one ranking on Tuesday after Novak Djokovic's French Open withdrawal but the youngster said it was the culmination of years of hard work and represented a proud moment for Italy. Sinner arrived at Roland Garros needing to reach the final to assure himself of the top spot next week but got confirmation when organisers announced that Djokovic had pulled out with a knee injury sustained in his fourth-round win on Monday.

Jets LB Haason Reddick skipping OTAs, not in contact with coach

The New York Jets acquired Pro Bowl pass-rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, but their coach has yet to even speak with Reddick. Jets coach Robert Saleh said he's had no communication with Reddick since the trade on March 29, and he does not know why Reddick is not with the team at OTAs this week.

